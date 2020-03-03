2015 Nissan Micra

Additional Features Radio AM/FM

Climatisation

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Coussin gonflable passager

Odomètre journalier

Porte-gobelet

Servo-direction

Servo-freins

Siège arrière pliant

Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.