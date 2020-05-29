Menu
$11,285

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai St-Jérôme

450-432-4252

2016 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto LE,A/C,VITRES+PORTES ELEC

Location

Hyundai St-Jérôme

16600 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

$11,285

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,951KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5181854
  • Stock #: 4360-201
  • VIN: 5npdh4ae7gh792379
Exterior Colour
Bleu fonçé
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.hyundaistjerome.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2016-id7797885.html

PAS DE FRAIS CACHÉS!!!Financement 100% approuvé de type, 1ere, 2e et 3e chance (Faillite et proposition non libérée) au meilleur taux d'intérêt.Demandez notre offre de 3 mois sans paiements.PROFITEZ DE VOTRE NOUVEAU VÉHICULE EN MOINS DE 24H!!!Certification de véhicule disponible avec un taux à partir de 1.9%. Le plus grand choix de véhicules d'occasion (Hyundai,Honda,Mazda,Chevrolet, Toyota, Nissan, et plusieurs autres) de la Rive-Nord à seulement 15 minutes de Laval. À votre service depuis plus de 30 ans ! NO HIDDEN FEES !!! 100% approved financing type, 1st, 2nd and 3rd chance (Bankruptcy and proposal not released) at the best interest rate. Ask for our offer of 3 months without payments. DRIVE YOUR NEW VEHICLE IN LESS DE 24H !!! Vehicle certification available with a rate starting from 1.9%. The largest selection of used vehicles (Hyundai, Honda, Mazda, Chevrolet, Toyota, Nissan, and many others) from the North Shore just 15 minutes from Laval. At your service for over 30 years!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Volant ajustable
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Intérieur Tissus

