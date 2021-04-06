Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

143,464 KM

Details

$13,895

+ tax & licensing
$13,895

+ taxes & licensing

AutoStudio 72

450-818-1388

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD**CAMERA RECUL**CRUISE

2016 Hyundai Tucson

AWD**CAMERA RECUL**CRUISE

Location

AutoStudio 72

14460, rue Joseph-Marc-Vermette, Mirabel, QC J7J 1X2

450-818-1388

$13,895

+ taxes & licensing

143,464KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6867375
  • Stock #: 181173
  • VIN: KM8J3CA45GU181173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Argent
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,464 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autostudio72.com/occasion/Hyundai-Tucson-2016-id8113693.html

VENTE EN LIGNE ET PAR TELEPHONE AINSI QUE CUEILLETTE EXTERIEUR SANS CONTACT DISPONIBLE *** VOUS CHERCHEZ UN VÉHICULE, VUS (SUV) OU PICKUP (4X4) PAS CHER ET EN BON ETAT ? NOUS AVONS LES PRIX LES PLUS BAS SUR LA RIVE-NORD !! FINANCEMENT 100% APPROUVÉ !! FACILE ET RAPIDE A PARTIR DE 4.99% **2E CHANCE AU CRÉDIT A PARTIR DE 9.99% **3E CHANCE ET 4E CHANCE A PARTIR DE 21.99%** AUCUN CAS REFUSÉ ** ** POURQUOI ACHETER CHEZ ** AUTOSTUDIO72** MEILLEURS PRIX SUR LE MARCHÉ ** CARPROOF DISPONIBLE** KILOMÉTRAGE CERTIFIÉ** INSPECTION MÉCANIQUE À L`ACHAT ** ESTHÉTIQUE AUTOMOBILE PROFESSIONNEL ** COMMUNIQUEZ AVEC NOUS POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS. 1-877-464-8189
*** OUVERT 6 JOURS : DU LUNDI AU VENDREDI DE 9H A 19H ET LE SAMEDI DE 10H A 15H *** // BEST PRICE AT NORTH OF MONTREAL *** FINANCING 100% APPROVED *** OPEN FROM 9 TO 19 ON THE WEEK AND 10 TO 15 ON SATURDAY *** COME AND VISIT US !!

Vehicle Features

Radio Satellite
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Phares antibrouillard
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Transmission Automatique
Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Lecteur MP3
Prise Auxiliaire
Radio avec lecteur CD
Air climatisé
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Banquette arrière divisée
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Système anti-vol
Coussin gonflable côté passager
Freins assistés
Pneu de secours
Verrous pour enfants
Radio AM / FM
Bluetooth intégré
Coussins gonflables - Détecteur de passager
Ensemble d'éclairage de commodité
Miroir vanité illuminé côté conducteur
Miroir vanité illuminé côté passager

AutoStudio 72

AutoStudio 72

14460, rue Joseph-Marc-Vermette, Mirabel, QC J7J 1X2

450-818-XXXX

450-818-1388

