$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

St-Jérôme Toyota

450-438-1255

2017 Kia Forte

* VITRES ET PORTES ÉLECTRIQUE * 69 000 KM *

Location

16500 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

  • 69,257KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5138381
  • Stock #: 37841
  • VIN: 3KPFK4A78HE019566
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.toyotastjerome.ca/occasion/Kia-Forte-2017-id7789730.html

***MEILLEUR PRIX POUR VOTRE VÉHICULE D'ÉCHANGE *** Excellente condition *** *** INSPECTION 127 POINTS EFFECTUÉ PAR NOS TECHNICIENS CERTIFIÉS TOYOTA *** *** PLUS DE 50 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE, SORTIE 39 DE L'AUTOROUTE 15 *** * ENSEMBLE VIP DISPONIBLE À PARTIR DE 399 $ * *** Best value in the market for your trade in *** *** 127 point inspection done by are certified car mechanic*** *** more than 50 used cars in stock, exit 39 highway 15*** * VIP PACKAGE AVAILABLE STARTING AT 399$ *
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Volant ajustable
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Intérieur Tissus

St-Jérôme Toyota

