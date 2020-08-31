Menu
2017 Kia Soul

47,220 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

AutoStudio 72

450-818-1388

2017 Kia Soul

2017 Kia Soul

EX**CAMERA RECUL**SIÈGES CHAUFFANT

2017 Kia Soul

EX**CAMERA RECUL**SIÈGES CHAUFFANT

Location

AutoStudio 72

14460, rue Joseph-Marc-Vermette, Mirabel, QC J7J 1X2

450-818-1388

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,220KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5789310
  • Stock #: 434326
  • VIN: KNDJP3A58H7434326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 434326
  • Mileage 47,220 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autostudio72.com/occasion/Kia-Soul-2017-id7908826.html

VOUS CHERCHEZ UN VÉHICULE, VUS (SUV) OU PICKUP (4X4) PAS CHER ET EN BON ETAT ? NOUS AVONS LES PRIX LES PLUS BAS SUR LA RIVE-NORD !! FINANCEMENT 100% APPROUVÉ !! FACILE ET RAPIDE A PARTIR DE 4.99% **2E CHANCE AU CRÉDIT A PARTIR DE 9.99% **3E CHANCE ET 4E CHANCE A PARTIR DE 21.99%** AUCUN CAS REFUSÉ ** ** POURQUOI ACHETER CHEZ ** AUTOSTUDIO72** MEILLEURS PRIX SUR LE MARCHÉ ** CARPROOF DISPONIBLE** KILOMÉTRAGE CERTIFIÉ** INSPECTION MÉCANIQUE À L`ACHAT ** ESTHÉTIQUE AUTOMOBILE PROFESSIONNEL ** COMMUNIQUEZ AVEC NOUS POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS. 1-877-464-8189
*** OUVERT 6 JOURS : DU LUNDI AU VENDREDI DE 9H A 19H ET LE SAMEDI DE 10H A 15H *** // BEST PRICE AT NORTH OF MONTREAL *** FINANCING 100% APPROVED *** OPEN FROM 9 TO 19 ON THE WEEK AND 10 TO 15 ON SATURDAY *** COME AND VISIT US !!

Vehicle Features

Radio Satellite
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Phares antibrouillard
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Transmission Automatique
Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Lecteur MP3
Prise Auxiliaire
Air climatisé
Volant réglable
Volant en cuir
Banquette arrière divisée
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Coussin gonflable côté passager
Freins assistés
Verrous pour enfants
Radio AM / FM
Bluetooth intégré
Coussins gonflables - Détecteur de passager
Ensemble d'éclairage de commodité
Miroir vanité illuminé côté conducteur
Miroir vanité illuminé côté passager
Pneus de performance

AutoStudio 72

AutoStudio 72

14460, rue Joseph-Marc-Vermette, Mirabel, QC J7J 1X2

450-818-1388

