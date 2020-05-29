Menu
Account
Sign In
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

St-Jérôme Toyota

450-438-1255

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

* L * CAMÉRA * AIR *

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Corolla

* L * CAMÉRA * AIR *

Location

St-Jérôme Toyota

16500 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

450-438-1255

  1. 5181848
  2. 5181848
  3. 5181848
  4. 5181848
  5. 5181848
  6. 5181848
  7. 5181848
  8. 5181848
  9. 5181848
Contact Seller

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,983KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5181848
  • Stock #: U9313
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7HC754080
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.toyotastjerome.ca/occasion/Toyota-Corolla-2017-id7797805.html

** AUTOMATIQUE ** AIR CLIMATISÉ ** CAMÉRA DE RECUL *** JAMAIS ACCDEINTÉ *** ***MEILLEUR PRIX POUR VOTRE VÉHICULE D'ÉCHANGE *** Excellente condition *** *** INSPECTION 127 POINTS EFFECTUÉ PAR NOS TECHNICIENS CERTIFIÉS TOYOTA *** *** PLUS DE 50 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE, SORTIE 39 DE L'AUTOROUTE 15 *** * ENSEMBLE VIP DISPONIBLE À PARTIR DE 399 $ * *** Best value in the market for your trade in *** *** 127 point inspection done by are certified car mechanic*** *** more than 50 used cars in stock, exit 39 highway 15*** * VIP PACKAGE AVAILABLE STARTING AT 399$ *
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St-Jérôme Toyota

2016 Mazda MAZDA3 * ...
 98,572 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota 4Runner ...
 77,800 KM
$37,950 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Evoq...
 80,235 KM
$24,950 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

St-Jérôme Toyota

St-Jérôme Toyota

16500 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

Call Dealer

450-438-XXXX

(click to show)

450-438-1255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory