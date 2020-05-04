2017 Toyota Highlander

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Miroirs chauffants

Climatisation

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Porte-bagages (toit)

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Volant ajustable

Intérieur en cuir

Sièges de troisième rangée

Anti-démarreur

Coussins gonflables doubles

Toit ouvrant électrique

Essuie-glace arrière

Servo-direction

Servo-freins

Sièges chauffants

Vitres teintées

Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Transmission intégrale

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.