2017 Toyota Highlander

* AWD * SE * GPS * MAGS * 29 000 KM *

2017 Toyota Highlander

* AWD * SE * GPS * MAGS * 29 000 KM *

Location

St-Jérôme Toyota

16500 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

450-438-1255

$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,309KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4951104
  • Stock #: U9230
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH4HS508637
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
*** SE *** MAGS *** CUIR *** NAVIGATION *** TOIT OUVRANT *** CAMÉRA DE RECUL *** SIÈGES CHAUFFANT *** ***MEILLEUR PRIX POUR VOTRE VÉHICULE D'ÉCHANGE *** Excellente condition *** *** INSPECTION 127 POINTS EFFECTUÉ PAR NOS TECHNICIENS CERTIFIÉS TOYOTA *** *** PLUS DE 50 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE, SORTIE 39 DE L'AUTOROUTE 15 *** * ENSEMBLE VIP DISPONIBLE À PARTIR DE 399 $ * *** Best value in the market for your trade in *** *** 127 point inspection done by are certified car mechanic*** *** more than 50 used cars in stock, exit 39 highway 15*** * VIP PACKAGE AVAILABLE STARTING AT 399$ *
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Porte-bagages (toit)
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Transmission intégrale

St-Jérôme Toyota

St-Jérôme Toyota

16500 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

