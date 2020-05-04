Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota Prius

V 5DR HB

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Prius

V 5DR HB

Location

St-Jérôme Toyota

16500 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

450-438-1255

  1. 4947702
  2. 4947702
  3. 4947702
  4. 4947702
  5. 4947702
  6. 4947702
  7. 4947702
  8. 4947702
  9. 4947702
Contact Seller

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4947702
  • Stock #: U9204
  • VIN: JTDZN3EU9HJ067062
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.toyotastjerome.ca/occasion/Toyota-Prius_V-2017-id7748081.html

*** AUTOMATIQUE *** SEULEMENT 60000 KM *** HYBRIDE *** TRÈS RARE *** TOUJOURS BIEN ENTRETENU AU CONCESSIONNAIRE *** ***MEILLEUR PRIX POUR VOTRE VÉHICULE D'ÉCHANGE *** Excellente condition *** *** INSPECTION 127 POINTS EFFECTUÉ PAR NOS TECHNICIENS CERTIFIÉS TOYOTA *** *** PLUS DE 50 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE, SORTIE 39 DE L'AUTOROUTE 15 *** * ENSEMBLE VIP DISPONIBLE À PARTIR DE 399 $ * *** Best value in the market for your trade in *** *** 127 point inspection done by are certified car mechanic*** *** more than 50 used cars in stock, exit 39 highway 15*** * VIP PACKAGE AVAILABLE STARTING AT 399$ *
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Volant ajustable
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-freins
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St-Jérôme Toyota

2015 Toyota RAV4 FWD...
 96,396 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 75,931 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2016 Scion iM 4DR HB...
 60,225 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
St-Jérôme Toyota

St-Jérôme Toyota

16500 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

450-438-XXXX

(click to show)

450-438-1255

Send A Message