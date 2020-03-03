Menu
2017 Toyota Sienna

* CE * 7 PASSAGERS * GR ELECT * A/C * BLUETOOTH *

St-Jérôme Toyota

16500 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

450-438-1255

$24,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,713KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711416
  • Stock #: U9210
  • VIN: 5TDZZ3DC9HS821660
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris pâle
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.toyotastjerome.ca/occasion/Toyota-Sienna-2017-id7713177.html

* CE * 7 PASSAGERS * GR ELECT * A/C * BLUETOOTH * MAGS * JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ * ***MEILLEUR PRIX POUR VOTRE VÉHICULE D'ÉCHANGE *** Excellente condition *** *** INSPECTION 127 POINTS EFFECTUÉ PAR NOS TECHNICIENS CERTIFIÉS TOYOTA *** *** PLUS DE 50 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE, SORTIE 39 DE L'AUTOROUTE 15 *** * ENSEMBLE VIP DISPONIBLE À PARTIR DE 399 $ * *** Best value in the market for your trade in *** *** 127 point inspection done by are certified car mechanic*** *** more than 50 used cars in stock, exit 39 highway 15*** * VIP PACKAGE AVAILABLE STARTING AT 399$ *
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Phares halogènes
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

