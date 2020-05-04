Menu
2017 Toyota Yaris

* LE * AIR CLIMATISÉ * GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE *

2017 Toyota Yaris

* LE * AIR CLIMATISÉ * GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE *

Location

St-Jérôme Toyota

16500 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

450-438-1255

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,855KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4984599
  • Stock #: u9238
  • VIN: VNKKTUD33HA079799
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.toyotastjerome.ca/occasion/Toyota-Yaris-2017-id7754645.html

*** AIR CLIMATISÉ *** GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE *** TRÈS PROPRE *** ***MEILLEUR PRIX POUR VOTRE VÉHICULE D'ÉCHANGE *** Excellente condition *** *** INSPECTION 127 POINTS EFFECTUÉ PAR NOS TECHNICIENS CERTIFIÉS TOYOTA *** *** PLUS DE 50 VÉHICULES D'OCCASION EN INVENTAIRE, SORTIE 39 DE L'AUTOROUTE 15 *** * ENSEMBLE VIP DISPONIBLE À PARTIR DE 399 $ * *** Best value in the market for your trade in *** *** 127 point inspection done by are certified car mechanic*** *** more than 50 used cars in stock, exit 39 highway 15*** * VIP PACKAGE AVAILABLE STARTING AT 399$ *
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins

