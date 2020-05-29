Additional Features Freins ABS

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Volant ajustable

Contrôle de traction

Odomètre journalier

Miroirs électriques

Siège arrière pliant

Sièges chauffants

Sièges inclinables

Console à l'avant

Enjoliveurs

Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.