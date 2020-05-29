Menu
Account
Sign In
$15,985

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai St-Jérôme

450-432-4252

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX,A/C,CRUISE,BLUETOOTH,CAMÉRA,BANCS CHAUFFANTS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

LX,A/C,CRUISE,BLUETOOTH,CAMÉRA,BANCS CHAUFFANTS

Location

Hyundai St-Jérôme

16600 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

450-432-4252

  1. 5109965
  2. 5109965
  3. 5109965
Contact Seller

$15,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,419KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5109965
  • Stock #: U1893
  • VIN: 2hgfc2f55jh003314
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.hyundaistjerome.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2018-id7783306.html

PAS DE FRAIS CACHÉS!!!Financement 100% approuvé de type, 1ere, 2e et 3e chance (Faillite et proposition non libérée) au meilleur taux d'intérêt.Demandez notre offre de 3 mois sans paiements.PROFITEZ DE VOTRE NOUVEAU VÉHICULE EN MOINS DE 24H!!!Certification de véhicule disponible avec un taux à partir de 1.9%. Le plus grand choix de véhicules d'occasion (Hyundai,Honda,Mazda,Chevrolet, Toyota, Nissan, et plusieurs autres) de la Rive-Nord à seulement 15 minutes de Laval. À votre service depuis plus de 30 ans ! NO HIDDEN FEES !!! 100% approved financing type, 1st, 2nd and 3rd chance (Bankruptcy and proposal not released) at the best interest rate. Ask for our offer of 3 months without payments. DRIVE YOUR NEW VEHICLE IN LESS DE 24H !!! Vehicle certification available with a rate starting from 1.9%. The largest selection of used vehicles (Hyundai, Honda, Mazda, Chevrolet, Toyota, Nissan, and many others) from the North Shore just 15 minutes from Laval. At your service for over 30 years!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hyundai St-Jérôme

2016 Hyundai Accent ...
 56,195 KM
$10,685 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic 4dr...
 34,190 KM
$15,285 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 84,589 KM
$4,985 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Hyundai St-Jérôme

Hyundai St-Jérôme

16600 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

Call Dealer

450-432-XXXX

(click to show)

450-432-4252

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory