2018 Hyundai KONA

Additional Features Essuie-glaces intermittents

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Anti-démarreur

Servo-direction

