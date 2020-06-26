Menu
Account
Sign In
$18,275

+ taxes & licensing

St-Jérôme Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Fiat

450-436-2200

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

SE *SIEGES CHAUFF* CAMERA *GARANTIE 5 ANS* PROMO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai KONA

SE *SIEGES CHAUFF* CAMERA *GARANTIE 5 ANS* PROMO

Location

St-Jérôme Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Fiat

13855 Rue de la Chapelle, Mirabel, QC J7J 2C9

450-436-2200

  1. 5286311
  2. 5286311
  3. 5286311
  4. 5286311
  5. 5286311
  6. 5286311
  7. 5286311
  8. 5286311
  9. 5286311
  10. 5286311
  11. 5286311
  12. 5286311
  13. 5286311
  14. 5286311
  15. 5286311
  16. 5286311
  17. 5286311
  18. 5286311
  19. 5286311
  20. 5286311
  21. 5286311
  22. 5286311
  23. 5286311
  24. 5286311
  25. 5286311
  26. 5286311
  27. 5286311
  28. 5286311
  29. 5286311
Contact Seller

$18,275

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,226KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5286311
  • Stock #: 0200A
  • VIN: KM8K12AA3JU154393
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.stjeromechrysler.com/occasion/Hyundai-Kona-2018-id7817650.html

À voir! Petit VUS de qualité et économique! Bas kilométrage. Excellente condition. BIEN ÉQUIPÉ / WELL EQUIPPED. Version SE Essential avec boite automatique, Garantie complète 5 ans / 100 000 km, sièges chauffants, caméra arrière, jantes aluminium (mags), climatisation (A/C), régulateur de vitesse, groupe électrique, centre multimédia, écran tactile, ordinateur de bord, Groupe connectivité / connexion Bluetooth, application Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, port USB + TOUS LES ÉQUIPEMENTS DE SÉRIE WE SPEAK ENGLISH TOO! SO DON'T HESITATE TO CALL US OR TO COME SEE US - Promo SPECIALE en ce moment - Disponible pour achat en ligne ou en concession (rapide, facile et en toute sécurité!) - Livraison sans contact en concession ou à domicile disponible - Programmes 100% approuvé et 0$ comptant UNIQUES (financement facile et rapide) - Prêt pour LIVRAISON IMMÉDIATE - ON REPREND TOUT EN ÉCHANGE : Autos, camions, VTT, motos, motoneiges, bateaux, VR et plus - VALEUR SUPÉRIEURE au marché pour votre échange - LIVRAISON PARTOUT au Québec et au Canada - Informez-vous! + de 1000 AUTRES VÉHICULES et camions neufs et d'occasion disponibles sur place et en ligne. Plus de 10 000 autres disponibles sur demande - SPECIAL PROMO right now! - Available to buy online or in store (easy, fast and 100% secure!) - UNIQUE 100% approved and $0 cash down Programs (easy and fast financing or leasing) - READY for fast delivery - WE TAKE ALL TRADE-INS: cars, trucks, ATVS, snowmobiles, motorcycles, boats, RV and more. - HIGHER value for your trade-in. FREE ESTIMATION - DELIVERY EVERYWHERE in Quebec and Canada - Only 15 minutes north of Laval and 25 minutes of Montreal. It's worth the detour! - Contact us! More than 1000 OTHER CARS, SUV and trucks available Nos conseillers certifiés et professionnels sauront vous offrir une expérience d'achat simple et personnalisée pour l'achat de votre nouveau véhicule. Certains accessoires additionnels montrés en sus. Contactez-nous aussi pour en savoir plus sur nos rabais additionnels. Que vous soyez de Saint-Jérôme, Laval, Montréal, Mirabel, Prévost, Sainte-Sophie, St-Colomban, Blainville, Saint-Sauveur, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Mont-Tremblant, Mont-Laurier, Saint-Eustache ou de partout dans les Laurentides et de partout au Québec ou en Ontario, on est là pour vous en ligne ou en concession! Plusieurs Hyundai Kona et Versions disponibles : Preferred, Luxe, Luxury, Trend, Ultimate, SE, Essential Our certified and professional consultants will offer you an easy and personalized buying process for your new vehicle! Taxes, registration and some accessories not included. Contact us to know more about our available additional rebates. Whether you are from Saint-Jerome, Laval, Montreal, Mirabel, Prévost, Sainte-Sophie, St-Colomban, Blainville, Saint-Sauveur, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Mont-Tremblant, Mont-Laurier, Saint-Eustache or in the Laurentians and from everywhere in Quebec, Ontario or Canada, we are there for you online and in store!
Additional Features
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Servo-direction

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St-Jérôme Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Fiat

2016 Lexus RX 350 F ...
 43,532 KM
$38,975 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 67,741 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Soul 2U AUT...
 125,846 KM
$5,877 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

St-Jérôme Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Fiat

St-Jérôme Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Fiat

13855 Rue de la Chapelle, Mirabel, QC J7J 2C9

Call Dealer

450-436-XXXX

(click to show)

450-436-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory