$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Salco Inc
450-489-3441
2018 Nissan Murano
2018 Nissan Murano
FWD
Location
Auto Salco Inc
14173 Bd du Curé-Labelle Suite 102, Mirabel, QC J7J 1M3
450-489-3441
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
102,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9070981
- VIN: 5n1az2mg3jn135695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Salco Inc
Auto Salco Inc
14173 Bd du Curé-Labelle Suite 102, Mirabel, QC J7J 1M3