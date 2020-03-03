2018 Toyota Prius

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Climatisation

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Intérieur en cuir

Miroirs électriques

Siège à réglage électrique

Lampes de lecture arrière

Porte-gobelet

Servo-direction

Servo-freins

Siège arrière pliant

Sièges chauffants

Phares halogènes

Enjoliveurs

Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.