2019 Chevrolet Bolt

EV 5dr Wgn LT,CAMERA,CUISE,BLUETOOTH,BAS KM WOW !!!

Location

Hyundai St-Jérôme

16600 Montée Guénette, Mirabel, QC J7J 2E2

450-432-4252

$32,485

+ taxes & licensing

  • 4,420KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4649415
  • Stock #: 3998-201
  • VIN: 1G1FY6S0XK4141374
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
PAS DE FRAIS CACHÉS!!!Financement 100% approuvé de type, 1ere, 2e et 3e chance (Faillite et proposition non libérée) au meilleur taux d'intérêt.Demandez notre offre de 3 mois sans paiements.PROFITEZ DE VOTRE NOUVEAU VÉHICULE EN MOINS DE 24H!!!Certification de véhicule disponible avec un taux à partir de 1.9%. Le plus grand choix de véhicules d'occasion (Hyundai,Honda,Mazda,Chevrolet, Toyota, Nissan, et plusieurs autres) de la Rive-Nord à seulement 15 minutes de Laval. À votre service depuis plus de 30 ans !
NO HIDDEN FEES !!! 100% approved financing type, 1st, 2nd and 3rd chance (Bankruptcy and proposal not released) at the best interest rate. Ask for our offer of 3 months without payments. DRIVE YOUR NEW VEHICLE IN LESS DE 24H !!! Vehicle certification available with a rate starting from 1.9%. The largest selection of used vehicles (Hyundai, Honda, Mazda, Chevrolet, Toyota, Nissan, and many others) from the North Shore just 15 minutes from Laval. At your service for over 30 years!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Volant ajustable
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Volant chauffant

