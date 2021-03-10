2020 Kia Forte

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 8 6 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6739250

6739250 Stock #: 156287

156287 VIN: 3KPF24AD0LE156287

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bleu

Interior Colour Noir

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 156287

Mileage 10,867 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Commandes audio au volant Antipatinage Essuie-glaces intermittents Phares automatiques Contactez-nous pour plus de details! Régulateur de vitesse Transmission Automatique Caméra de recul Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête Coussins gonflables latéraux Lecteur MP3 Prise Auxiliaire Air climatisé Volant réglable Banquette arrière divisée Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS) Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule Coussin gonflable côté conducteur Système anti-vol Coussin gonflable côté passager Freins assistés Verrous pour enfants Radio AM / FM Bluetooth intégré Ouverture à distance du coffre arrière Coussins gonflables - Détecteur de passager Miroir vanité illuminé côté conducteur Miroir vanité illuminé côté passager

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.