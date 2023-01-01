Menu
1974 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

40,249 KM

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4

40,249KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 11511710002153

  • Exterior Colour Choisir la couleur ext....
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 5-door
Vehicule en bonne etat, capable de demarre au diesel.

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Montreal to confirm details or for more information.

