1974 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

$4,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 , 2 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10490775

10490775 Stock #: 23-24089-74

23-24089-74 VIN: 11511710002153

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Choisir la couleur ext....

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Doors 5-door

Stock # 23-24089-74

Mileage 40,249 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features *Used Vehicle





Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.