2003 Honda Civic

$2,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 8 , 8 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10214643

10214643 Stock #: 45-23-024175-03

45-23-024175-03 VIN: 1HGEM21513L815229

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Eternal Blue Pearl

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Mileage 188,838 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Cruise Control • Pulse Wiper ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.