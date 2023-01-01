Menu
2003 Honda Civic

188,838 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

LX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4

844-536-6987

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

188,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10214643
  • Stock #: 45-23-024175-03
  • VIN: 1HGEM21513L815229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eternal Blue Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 188,838 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicule a besoin de demarreur. Un peu de rouille dans l'aile arrier, vehicule pas accidentee.

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Montreal to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control  • Pulse Wiper ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Kenny U-Pull

