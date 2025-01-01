$2,600+ taxes & licensing
2005 Mitsubishi Galant
LS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4
844-536-6987
$2,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,968KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4A3AB36S35E602553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,968 KM
Vehicle Description
Démarre et roule / Lumiére ABS
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
