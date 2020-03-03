Menu
2006 Ferrari F430

Spider F1 Ferrari Spyder F430 Convertible

2006 Ferrari F430

Location

Auto Global

7645 Boulevard Henri Bourrassa Est, coin Arthur Nantel, Montréal, QC H1E 1N9

514-327-7717

$139,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4684053
  • Stock #: 18-712
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
https://www.autoglobalmtl.com/occasion/Ferrari-430_Spider_F1-2006-id7705501.html

Transmission F1
Brakes aux 4 roues completement neuf
Clutch Neuve
Beaucoup de modifications avec factures a l appui
Additional Features
