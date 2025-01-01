$2,200+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt
LS
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt
LS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4
844-536-6987
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,679KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1AJ55F277120758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,679 KM
Vehicle Description
Démarre et roule / Rouille / Quelques défauts carroserie
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
daytime_running_lights
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2007 Infiniti G35 X 257,865 KM $2,099 + tax & lic
2005 Mitsubishi Galant LS 164,968 KM $2,600 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt LS 133,679 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Montreal
9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2007 Chevrolet Cobalt