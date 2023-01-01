2007 Chevrolet Uplander

$4,100 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 2 , 6 4 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10444365

10444365 Stock #: 45

45 VIN: 1GNDU23197D172396

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,648 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Pulse Wiper • Tachometer &nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.