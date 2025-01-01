$2,600+ taxes & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
2008 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4
844-536-6987
$2,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,964KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2CNDL13F186346006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,964 KM
Vehicle Description
Démarre et roule / tres propre
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Voice_Recognition
Cargo_Area_Cover
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Montreal
9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4
$2,600
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2008 Chevrolet Equinox