<p>Démarre et roule / tres propre </p>

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

142,964 KM

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

12722025

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Kenny U-Pull

9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4

844-536-6987

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,964KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2CNDL13F186346006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,964 KM

Vehicle Description

Démarre et roule / tres propre

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Voice_Recognition
Cargo_Area_Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Montreal

9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$2,600

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2008 Chevrolet Equinox