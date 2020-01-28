Menu
2008 Honda Civic

2dr Auto DX-G

2008 Honda Civic

2dr Auto DX-G

Location

Presto Auto 123

9590 Boul Henri-Bourassa E suite 103, Montréal, QC H1E 2S4

514-217-5555

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4541064
  • Stock #: 255
  • VIN: 2HGFG12308H011754
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Honda Civic Cpe 2dr Auto DX-G 2008

***514-217-5555*** appeler ou texter en tout temps JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉE, PNEUS D'HIVER AVEC CLOU, 157 000KM, AUTOMATIQUE, VOITURE FIABLE ET ÉCONOMIQUE GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUES, RADIO AUX/ CD/, A/C, Possibilité de financement
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Sièges tissu
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Chauffage arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Portes électriques

Presto Auto 123

Presto Auto 123

9590 Boul Henri-Bourassa E suite 103, Montréal, QC H1E 2S4

