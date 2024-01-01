$3,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Jeep Compass
Sport
2008 Jeep Compass
Sport
Location
Kenny U-Pull
9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4
844-536-6987
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,531KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1J8FT47W68D762491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 125
- Mileage 73,531 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Runs and drive very well, No lights
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2015 Ford Escape SE 280,300 KM $3,400 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 315,889 KM $3,100 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan NV200 S 278,362 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Montreal
9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2008 Jeep Compass