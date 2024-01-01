Menu
<p>Runs and drive very well, No lights </p>

2008 Jeep Compass

73,531 KM

Details

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
Sport

Sport

11908838

2008 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Kenny U-Pull

9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4

844-536-6987

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,531KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J8FT47W68D762491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 125
  • Mileage 73,531 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drive very well, No lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Montreal

9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4

844-536-6987

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2008 Jeep Compass