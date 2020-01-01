2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

9590 Boul Henri-Bourassa E suite 103, Montréal, QC H1E 2S4
514-217-5555
Hyundai Santa Fe FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium 2012
***514-217-5555*** appeler ou texter en tout temps DÉMARREUR A DISTANCE 4CYL, 134 000KM, TOIT OUVRANT, SIEGES CHAUFFANT, A/C,GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE, RADIO SIRIUS/ AUX/ CD/ BLUETOOTH,RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, ET ENCORE PLUS D'OPTION, *Financement disponible 1,2 et 3 chance au crédit.
