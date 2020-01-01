Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium

Location

Presto Auto 123

9590 Boul Henri-Bourassa E suite 103, Montréal, QC H1E 2S4

514-217-5555

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4402857
  • Stock #: 245
  • VIN: 5XYZG3ABXCG092866
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
http://www.prestoauto123.com/occasion/Hyundai-Santa_Fe-2012-id7648327.html

Hyundai Santa Fe FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL Premium 2012

***514-217-5555*** appeler ou texter en tout temps DÉMARREUR A DISTANCE 4CYL, 134 000KM, TOIT OUVRANT, SIEGES CHAUFFANT, A/C,GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE, RADIO SIRIUS/ AUX/ CD/ BLUETOOTH,RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, ET ENCORE PLUS D'OPTION, *Financement disponible 1,2 et 3 chance au crédit.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Chauffage arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées
  • Garnitures intérieures en similibois

Presto Auto 123

Presto Auto 123

9590 Boul Henri-Bourassa E suite 103, Montréal, QC H1E 2S4

