2012 Nissan Sentra

http://www.prestoauto123.com/occasion/Nissan-Sentra-2012-id7676653.html



Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn I4 2.0 2012



***514-217-5555*** appeler ou texter en tout temps BON MÉCANIQUE,FREIN AVANT NEUF, 139 000KM,AUTOMATIQUE, GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE , AIR CLIMATISÉ , RADIO CD/AUX/AM/FM, GARANTI DISPONIBLE *Financement disponible 1,2 et 3 chance au crédit.

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Radio AM/FM

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Air climatisé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Climatisation arrière

Télédéverrouillage

Chauffage arrière

Servo-direction

Portes électriques

