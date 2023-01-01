Menu
2013 Ford Focus

84,624 KM

Details Description Features

SE

9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4

84,624KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10444359
  • Stock #: 5
  • VIN: 1FADP3F24DL287070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Démarre et roule bien / Quelques defaut carroserie / Très bas KM

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Montreal to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny Montreal

9160 Boul. Henri-Bourassa E, Montreal, QC H1E 2S4

