2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Automatique GLK 350

Cuir Beige, Mags 19po

Navigation Air Climatisée

Sieges Chauffants

Détecteur pare choc avant arriere

JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉE

Additional Features Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Climatiseur automatique

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Pneus performance

Transmission Automatique

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Cache bagages

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Siège électrique avant - Passager

Transmission Automatique - 7 vitesses

