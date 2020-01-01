Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 4 portes 4MATIC

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 4 portes 4MATIC

Auto Global

7645 Boulevard Henri Bourrassa Est, coin Arthur Nantel, Montréal, QC H1E 1N9

514-327-7717

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,123KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4450983
  • Stock #: 20-013
  • VIN: wdcgg8jb8dg076386
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Crème
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoglobalmtl.com/occasion/MercedesBenz-GLKClass-2013-id7656722.html

Automatique GLK 350
Cuir Beige, Mags 19po
Navigation Air Climatisée
Sieges Chauffants
Détecteur pare choc avant arriere
JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉE
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Transmission Automatique - 7 vitesses

