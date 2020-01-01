Menu
2014 Ford Focus

Berline SE 4 portes

2014 Ford Focus

Berline SE 4 portes

Location

Auto Global

7645 Boulevard Henri Bourrassa Est, coin Arthur Nantel, Montréal, QC H1E 1N9

514-327-7717

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,250KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4418787
  • Stock #: 19-1297
  • VIN: 1fadp3f21el343015
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris pâle
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Automatique SE
Air Climatisée
Groupe Électrique
Démarreur a Distance
JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉE
UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Pneus performance
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Global

Auto Global

7645 Boulevard Henri Bourrassa Est, coin Arthur Nantel, Montréal, QC H1E 1N9

