2014 Infiniti QX60

7645 Boulevard Henri Bourrassa Est, coin Arthur Nantel, Montréal, QC H1E 1N9
514-327-7717
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoglobalmtl.com/occasion/Infiniti-QX60-2014-id7690641.html
7 passagers
Cuir Mags AWD
Toit Ouvrant
Caméra de Recule
Navigation Air Climatisée
Sieges et Volants Chauffants
Groupe Électrique
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
7645 Boulevard Henri Bourrassa Est, coin Arthur Nantel, Montréal, QC H1E 1N9