Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, GS-

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, GS-

Location

Auto Global

7645 Boulevard Henri Bourrassa Est, coin Arthur Nantel, Montréal, QC H1E 1N9

514-327-7717

  1. 4614105
  2. 4614105
  3. 4614105
  4. 4614105
  5. 4614105
  6. 4614105
  7. 4614105
  8. 4614105
  9. 4614105
  10. 4614105
  11. 4614105
  12. 4614105
  13. 4614105
  14. 4614105
  15. 4614105
  16. 4614105
  17. 4614105
  18. 4614105
  19. 4614105
  20. 4614105
  21. 4614105
  22. 4614105
  23. 4614105
  24. 4614105
  25. 4614105
  26. 4614105
  27. 4614105
  28. 4614105
  29. 4614105
  30. 4614105
  31. 4614105
  32. 4614105
  33. 4614105
  34. 4614105
  35. 4614105
  36. 4614105
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,594KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4614105
  • Stock #: 209992
  • VIN: jm1bm1v77e1119786
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoglobalmtl.com/occasion/Mazda-3-2014-id7690731.html

Mags, Toit Ouvrant
Automatique
Caméra de recule
Air Climatisée
Sieges Chauffants
Groupe Électrique
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Global

2010 Subaru Outback ...
 177,571 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 31,751 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-9 Trac...
 30,919 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
Auto Global

Auto Global

7645 Boulevard Henri Bourrassa Est, coin Arthur Nantel, Montréal, QC H1E 1N9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

514-327-XXXX

(click to show)

514-327-7717

Send A Message