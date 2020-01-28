Menu
2015 MINI Cooper

3 DOOR + TOIT PANORAMIQUE + WOW!

2015 MINI Cooper

3 DOOR + TOIT PANORAMIQUE + WOW!

Location

MINI Montreal Centre

4070 Rue Jean-Talon O, Montréal, QC H4P 1V5

514-289-6464

$12,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,043KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4531296
  • Stock #: MP1060
  • VIN: WMWXM5C5XFT974211
Exterior Colour
Pepper White
Interior Colour
Carbon Black Lthrette
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
2-door
https://promos.minimontrealcentre.ca/occasion/Mini-Cooper-2015-id7672610.html

***INSPECTE ET RECONDITIONNE AVEC LES PIECES D'ORIGINE MINI***

***CLIENT MAISON***WOW SEULEMENT 1 PROPRIETAIRE*** ENTRETIEN TOUJOURS EFFECTUE CHEZ MINI MONT-ROYAL***

RAPPORT D'INSPECTION COMPLET/CERTIFICATION:

TAUX D'INTERET MINI AVANTAGEUX 0.99% 1.99% 2.99%


ENSEMBLE INDISPENSABLE / TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE / BLUETOOTH / SIEGES CHAUFFANTS ET BEAUCOUP PLUS...


Garantie Prolongée du Manufacturier disponible.

MINI Mont-Royal: MINI Mont-Royal sélectionne les meilleurs véhicules pour faire partie de
l'inventaire. MINI Mont-Royal effectue leurs choix parmi une sélection de véhicules échangés
ou en fin de location, en vérifiant d'abord leur historique avec Carfax, puis en
effectuant une inspection complète pour savoir ce qui doit être fait. Ensuite, ils
procèdent à une mise au point du véhicule en utilisant seulement des pièces d'origine
MINI et tout le travail est effectué par des techniciens certifiés MINI.

Situe a MONTREAL, A quelques minutes du centre Rockland ainsi que du Centre-Ville,
Mt-Royal, Cotes- Des- Neiges, Laval, ST-Jerome, ST-Eustache.

Chez MINI Mont-Royal, nous prenons soins des clients de la grande région de Montréal,
un client à la fois!

**Frais applicables en sus**

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
***INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED WITH MINI PARTS***

COMPLETE INSPECTION REPORT/CERTIFIED


MINI ADVANTAGEOUS FINANCING RATES



ESSENTIAL PACKAGE / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS AND MORE...



Factory Extended Warranty available. All Certified Series vehicles are fully reconditioned
and come with a CarProof? vehicle history report and MINI Roadside Assistance.
MINI Mont-Royal: MINI Mont-Royal selects only the best to become inventory. MINI Mont-Royal picks from
a selection of off-lease and trade-in units, first reviewing the vehicle's history through
Carfax and then conducting a 360-degree survey to find out what needs attention. From
there MINI Mont-Royal reconditions it using only Original MINI Parts, with all work done by MINI
Certified Technicians.

The extended warranty plan for certified pre-owned vehicles begins on the expiry of the
4-year or 80,000 km new vehicle limited warranty period whichever comes first. MINI New
Vehicle Limited Warranty 4 years or 80,000 kilometers (the first of these conditions
having precedence over the other)

Located in MONTREAL, A few minutes from the Rockland Center and Downtown, Mt-Royal,
Cotes-Des-Neiges, Laval, ST-Jerome, ST-Eustache.

MINI Mont-Royal, driving the Montreal landscape. One client at a time!

**Applicable fees not included**
Powertrain
  • Turbo
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Aluminium
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants

