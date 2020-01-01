Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Audi Q3

CUIR+TOIT OUVRANT PANO+SIEGES CHAUFFANTS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi Q3

CUIR+TOIT OUVRANT PANO+SIEGES CHAUFFANTS

Location

Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

12277 boul. Métropolitain Est, Montréal, QC H1B 5R3

514-645-1694

Contact Seller

$20,288

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,698KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4471497
  • Stock #: P0484
  • VIN: WA1BFCFS6GR007276
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://promos.mazdapat.com/occasion/Audi-Q3-2016-id7661670.html

SUPERBE AUDI Q3 2016 EN PARFAITE CONDITION JAMAIS ACCIDENTUN SEUL PROPRIAIRE A QUI LA CHANCE !!!!


- VITRES ECTRIQUES
- MIROIRS ECTRIQUES
- SIES CHAUFFANTS
- SIES ECTRIQUES
- SIES EN CUIR
- BLUETOOTH
- TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE
- ANTIVOL

MAINTENANT OUVERT LE SAMEDI !!!Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles: Votre concessionnaire de choix pour un vicule neuf ou d'occasion. Financement partir de 1.90% pour un vicule d'occasion certifide marque Mazda seulement. Financement 1-2-3e chance au crit disponible. Meilleurs taux de l'industrie. Venez voir pourquoi nous sommes votre rence automobile dans l'Est de Montrl. Faites un essai routier d aujourd'hui de votre prochain vicule achetchez Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Financing from 1.90% for a Mazda-certified used car only. Financing 1-2-3th chance at available credit. Best rates in the industry.Come see why we are your automotive reference in East Montreal.Take a test drive today on your next vehicle purchased from Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Système d'alarme
  • Essuie-glace détecteur de pluie
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Phares aux Xénon
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Toit panoramique
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

2016 Audi Q3 QUATTRO...
 37,927 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q3 AWD+CAM...
 56,915 KM
$25,688 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 75,206 KM
$14,688 + tax & lic
Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

12277 boul. Métropolitain Est, Montréal, QC H1B 5R3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

514-645-XXXX

(click to show)

514-645-1694

Send A Message