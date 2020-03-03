Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Lexus IS 350

**F-SPORT 3 AWD** *NAVIGATION*SON MARK LEVINSON*306 HP*CUIR ROUGE*CAMERA DE RECUL*TOIT*BANCS CHAUFFANTS ET VENTILÉ*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus IS 350

**F-SPORT 3 AWD** *NAVIGATION*SON MARK LEVINSON*306 HP*CUIR ROUGE*CAMERA DE RECUL*TOIT*BANCS CHAUFFANTS ET VENTILÉ*

Location

Spinelli Lexus Pointe-Claire

335 boul. Brunswick, Montréal, QC H9R 1A7

438-700-2057

Contact Seller

$32,396

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,386KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4777179
  • Stock #: P2737
  • VIN: JTHCE1D26G5010673
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Rouge
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Lexus-IS 350-c7726598.html

*RARE SUR LE MARCHÉ*NAVIGATION*SON MARK LEVINSON*306 HP*CUIR ROUGE*CAMERA DE RECUL*TOIT*BANCS CHAUFFANTS ET VENTILÉ*ET BEAUCOUP PLUS*


Ouvert aussi les soirs de semaine et le samedi. À quelques minutes du centre-ville de Montréal. Financement disponible 100% approuvé en 1, 2 et 3ieme chance au crédit. Taux à partir de 1.9% pour les vehicules certifié. AUCUN CAS REFUSÉ. Véhicule inspecté par nos mécaniciens certifiés. Carproof disponible. Meilleur prix garanti. Venez voir le véhicule et bénéficiez d'un service aimable et sans pression. Si vous changez d'avis, vous avez cinq jours ou 1000km pour échanger votre véhicule parmi notre inventaire de 300+ voitures (voir détails en concession). Faites confiance à Spinelli, en affaire depuis 1922!


Contactez-nous maintenant pour en savoir plus 514 694-0771 ou visitez notre site www.spinellilexuspointeclaire.com


GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE

Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Aluminium
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Siège refroidissant
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spinelli Lexus Pointe-Claire

2013 Lexus RX 350 **...
 98,600 KM
$21,996 + tax & lic
2017 Acura ILX **PRE...
 41,600 KM
$20,986 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus CT 200h *...
 106,000 KM
$20,793 + tax & lic
Spinelli Lexus Pointe-Claire

Spinelli Lexus Pointe-Claire

335 boul. Brunswick, Montréal, QC H9R 1A7

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

438-700-XXXX

(click to show)

438-700-2057

Send A Message