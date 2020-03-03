2016 Lexus IS 350

335 boul. Brunswick, Montréal, QC H9R 1A7
438-700-2057
+ taxes & licensing
*RARE SUR LE MARCHÉ*NAVIGATION*SON MARK LEVINSON*306 HP*CUIR ROUGE*CAMERA DE RECUL*TOIT*BANCS CHAUFFANTS ET VENTILÉ*ET BEAUCOUP PLUS*
Ouvert aussi les soirs de semaine et le samedi. À quelques minutes du centre-ville de Montréal. Financement disponible 100% approuvé en 1, 2 et 3ieme chance au crédit. Taux à partir de 1.9% pour les vehicules certifié. AUCUN CAS REFUSÉ. Véhicule inspecté par nos mécaniciens certifiés. Carproof disponible. Meilleur prix garanti. Venez voir le véhicule et bénéficiez d'un service aimable et sans pression. Si vous changez d'avis, vous avez cinq jours ou 1000km pour échanger votre véhicule parmi notre inventaire de 300+ voitures (voir détails en concession). Faites confiance à Spinelli, en affaire depuis 1922!
Contactez-nous maintenant pour en savoir plus 514 694-0771 ou visitez notre site www.spinellilexuspointeclaire.com
GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE
