2016 Mazda CX-5

AUTO+AWD+CAMÉRA DE RECUL+BLUETOOTH

2016 Mazda CX-5

AUTO+AWD+CAMÉRA DE RECUL+BLUETOOTH

Location

Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

12277 boul. Métropolitain Est, Montréal, QC H1B 5R3

514-645-1694

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,250KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4693509
  • Stock #: P0509
  • VIN: JM3KE4BE8G0610546
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://promos.mazdapat.com/occasion/Mazda-CX5-2016-id7707348.html

MAZDA CX-5 GX AWD 2016. AUTOMATIQUE, RULATEUR DE VITESSE, CAMERA DE RECUL, BLUETOOTH ET PLUS ENCORE... - RAPPORT D?HISTORIQUE CARFAX DISPONIBLE. - VICULE ENTIEMENT INSPECTAVEC SOIN PAR NOS TECHNICIENS CERTIFI - FINANCEMENT FACILE, 1er ET 2E CHANCE AU CRIT AUSSI DISPONIBLE. - GARANTIE PROLONG DISPONIBLE SUR TOUTES LES MARQUES. - OBTENEZ LE MEILLEUR PRIX POUR VOS HANGES. - LIVRAISON RAPIDE ET PERSONNALIS. MAINTENANT OUVERT LE SAMEDI !!!Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles: Votre concessionnaire de choix pour un vicule neuf ou d'occasion. Financement partir de 1.90% pour un vicule d'occasion certifide marque Mazda seulement. Meilleurs taux de l'industrie. Venez voir pourquoi nous sommes votre rence automobile dans l'est de Montrl. Faites un essai routier d aujourd'hui de votre prochain vicule achetchez Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles. Financing from 1.90% for a Mazda-certified used car only. Best rates in the industry.Come see why we are your automotive reference in East Montreal.Take a test drive today on your next vehicle purchased from Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles.
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Traction intégrale
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées

Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

12277 boul. Métropolitain Est, Montréal, QC H1B 5R3

