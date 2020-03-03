2016 Mazda CX-5

Additional Features Jantes en alliage

Freins ABS

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Coussin gonflable passager

Air climatisé

Volant ajustable

Démarreur à distance

Odomètre journalier

Traction intégrale

Dégivreur de Lunette

Miroirs électriques

Rétroviseurs

Intérieur Tissus

Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.