Menu
Account
Sign In
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

514-645-1694

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

CAMÃ‰RA DE RECUL+BLUETOOTH+SIÃˆGES CHAUFFANTS+A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

CAMÃ‰RA DE RECUL+BLUETOOTH+SIÃˆGES CHAUFFANTS+A/C

Location

Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

12277 boul. MÃ©tropolitain Est, MontrÃ©al, QC H1B 5R3

514-645-1694

Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,550KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5137055
  • Stock #: 20-076A
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V74GM294595
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://promos.mazdapat.com/occasion/Mazda-3-2016-id7789030.html

MAZDA 3 GS 2016. MANUELLE, SIES CHAUFFANTS, RULATEUR DE VITESSE, CAMERA DE RECUL, BLUETOOTH ET PLUS ENCORE... - RAPPORT D?HISTORIQUE CARFAX DISPONIBLE. - VICULE ENTIEMENT INSPECTAVEC SOIN PAR NOS TECHNICIENS CERTIFI - FINANCEMENT FACILE, 1er ET 2E CHANCE AU CRIT AUSSI DISPONIBLE. - GARANTIE PROLONG DISPONIBLE SUR TOUTES LES MARQUES. - OBTENEZ LE MEILLEUR PRIX POUR VOS HANGES. - LIVRAISON RAPIDE ET PERSONNALIS. MAINTENANT OUVERT LE SAMEDI !!!Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles: Votre concessionnaire de choix pour un vicule neuf ou d'occasion. Financement partir de 1.90% pour un vicule d'occasion certifide marque Mazda seulement. Meilleurs taux de l'industrie. Venez voir pourquoi nous sommes votre rence automobile dans l'est de Montrl. Faites un essai routier d aujourd'hui de votre prochain vicule achetchez Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles. Financing from 1.90% for a Mazda-certified used car only. Best rates in the industry.Come see why we are your automotive reference in East Montreal.Take a test drive today on your next vehicle purchased from Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles.
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Horloge
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • ContrÃ´le de stabilitÃ©
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres Ã©lectriques
  • CamÃ©ra de recul
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Air climatisÃ©
  • Volant ajustable
  • OdomÃ¨tre journalier
  • DÃ©givreur de Lunette
  • Miroirs Ã©lectriques
  • RÃ©troviseurs
  • SiÃ¨ges chauffants
  • IntÃ©rieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

2016 Mazda CX-3 CAMÃ...
 23,522 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-3 CAMÃ...
 12,800 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 CA...
 48,500 KM
$12,488 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

12277 boul. MÃ©tropolitain Est, MontrÃ©al, QC H1B 5R3

Call Dealer

514-645-XXXX

(click to show)

514-645-1694

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory