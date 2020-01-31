2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

https://promos.mazdapat.com/occasion/MercedesBenz-GLAClass-2016-id7695472.html



SUPERBE GLA 250 2016 EN PARFAITE CONDITION JAMAIS ACCIDENTUN SEUL PROPRIAIRE A QUI LA CHANCE !!!!



- 4 MATIC

- CAMA DE RECUL

- NAVIGATION

- TOIT PANORAMIQUE

- VITRES ECTRIQUES

- MIROIRS ECTRIQUES

- SIES CHAUFFANTS

- SIES ECTRIQUES

- SIES EN CUIR

- BLUETOOTH







Additional Features Jantes en alliage

Freins ABS

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Horloge

Climatiseur automatique

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Caméra de recul

Coussin gonflable passager

Air climatisé

Volant ajustable

Intérieur en cuir

Tout équipé

Odomètre journalier

Traction intégrale

Dégivreur de Lunette

Essuie-glace détecteur de pluie

Miroirs électriques

Essuie-glace arrière

Rétroviseurs

Sièges chauffants

Toit panoramique

Pédales ajustables

