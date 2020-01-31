Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4 MATIC+NAVIGATION+CAMERA DE RECUL+TOIT PANO+CUIR

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4 MATIC+NAVIGATION+CAMERA DE RECUL+TOIT PANO+CUIR

Location

Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

12277 boul. Métropolitain Est, Montréal, QC H1B 5R3

514-645-1694

$25,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4628565
  • Stock #: P0500
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB6GJ217803
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://promos.mazdapat.com/occasion/MercedesBenz-GLAClass-2016-id7695472.html

SUPERBE GLA 250 2016 EN PARFAITE CONDITION JAMAIS ACCIDENTUN SEUL PROPRIAIRE A QUI LA CHANCE !!!!

- 4 MATIC
- CAMA DE RECUL
- NAVIGATION
- TOIT PANORAMIQUE
- VITRES ECTRIQUES
- MIROIRS ECTRIQUES
- SIES CHAUFFANTS
- SIES ECTRIQUES
- SIES EN CUIR
- BLUETOOTH



MAINTENANT OUVERT LE SAMEDI !!!Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles: Votre concessionnaire de choix pour un vicule neuf ou d'occasion. Financement partir de 1.90% pour un vicule d'occasion certifide marque Mazda seulement. Financement 1-2-3e chance au crit disponible. Meilleurs taux de l'industrie. Venez voir pourquoi nous sommes votre rence automobile dans l'Est de Montrl. Faites un essai routier d aujourd'hui de votre prochain vicule achetchez Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Financing from 1.90% for a Mazda-certified used car only. Financing 1-2-3th chance at available credit. Best rates in the industry.Come see why we are your automotive reference in East Montreal.Take a test drive today on your next vehicle purchased from Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles.
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Horloge
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Tout équipé
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Traction intégrale
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Essuie-glace détecteur de pluie
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Toit panoramique
  • Pédales ajustables

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

12277 boul. Métropolitain Est, Montréal, QC H1B 5R3

