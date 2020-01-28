2016 MINI Cooper

https://promos.minimontrealcentre.ca/occasion/Mini-Cooper-2016-id7672625.html



JAMAIS ACCIDENTE, INSPECTE ET RECONDITIONNE AVEC LES PIECES D'ORIGINE MINI



CLIENT MAISON - WOW SEULEMENT 1 PROPRIETAIRE - ENTRETIEN TOUJOURS EFFECTUE CHEZ MINI MONT-ROYAL



RAPPORT D'INSPECTION COMPLET/CERTIFICATION:



TAUX D'INTERET MINI AVANTAGEUX 2.99% 3.99%





ENSEMBLE INDISPENSABLE - TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE - BLUETOOTH - SIEGES CHAUFFANTS ET BEAUCOUP PLUS...



Garantie Prolongée du Manufacturier disponible. Tous les véhicules de série certifiée

ont fait l'objet d'une mise au point complète, en plus d'être accompagnés d'un rapport

d'historique du véhicule de Carfax et de l'Assistance routière MINI.



MINI Mont-Royal: MINI Mont-Royal sélectionne les meilleurs véhicules pour faire partie de

l'inventaire. MINI Mont-Royal effectue leurs choix parmi une sélection de véhicules échangés

ou en fin de location, en vérifiant d'abord leur historique avec Carfax, puis en

effectuant une inspection complète pour savoir ce qui doit être fait. Ensuite, ils

procèdent à une mise au point du véhicule en utilisant seulement des pièces d'origine

MINI et tout le travail est effectué par des techniciens certifiés MINI.



Situe a MONTREAL, A quelques minutes du centre Rockland ainsi que du Centre-Ville,

Mt-Royal, Cotes- Des- Neiges, Laval, ST-Jerome, ST-Eustache.



Chez MINI Mont-Royal, nous prenons soins des clients de la grande région de Montréal,

un client à la fois!



**Frais applicables en sus**



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



NO CARPROOF, INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED WITH MINI PARTS



COMPLETE INSPECTION REPORT/CERTIFIED





MINI ADVANTAGEOUS FINANCING RATES 2.99% 3.99%







ESSENTIAL PACKAGE / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS AND MORE...







Factory Extended Warranty available. All Certified Series vehicles are fully reconditioned

and come with a CarProof? vehicle history report and MINI Roadside Assistance.

MINI Mont-Royal: MINI Mont-Royal selects only the best to become inventory. MINI Mont-Royal picks from

a selection of off-lease and trade-in units, first reviewing the vehicle's history through

Carfax and then conducting a 360-degree survey to find out what needs attention. From

there MINI Mont-Royal reconditions it using only Original MINI Parts, with all work done by MINI

Certified Technicians.



The extended warranty plan for certified pre-owned vehicles begins on the expiry of the

4-year or 80,000 km new vehicle limited warranty period whichever comes first. MINI New

Vehicle Limited Warranty 4 years or 80,000 kilometers (the first of these conditions

having precedence over the other)



Located in MONTREAL, A few minutes from the Rockland Center and Downtown, Mt-Royal,

Cotes-Des-Neiges, Laval, ST-Jerome, ST-Eustache.



MINI Mont-Royal, driving the Montreal landscape. One client at a time!



**Applicable fees not included**

Powertrain Turbo

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Aileron

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Traction avant

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Aluminium

Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus

Verrouillage sans clé

Rétroviseurs chauffants

