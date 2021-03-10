Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus RX 350

38,426 KM

Details Description Features

$40,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,986

+ taxes & licensing

Spinelli Lexus Pointe-Claire

438-700-2057

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

**F SPORT 2** *CUIR ROUGE*GPS*SYSTEME PRE COLLISION*ANGLE MORT*CAMERA DE RECUL*VOLANT CHAUFFANT*TOIT*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus RX 350

**F SPORT 2** *CUIR ROUGE*GPS*SYSTEME PRE COLLISION*ANGLE MORT*CAMERA DE RECUL*VOLANT CHAUFFANT*TOIT*

Location

Spinelli Lexus Pointe-Claire

335 boul. Brunswick, Montréal, QC H9R 1A7

438-700-2057

Contact Seller

$40,986

+ taxes & licensing

38,426KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6789008
  • Stock #: P3001
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA2HC083714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ARGENT ATOMIC
  • Interior Colour Rouge
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,426 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Lexus-RX 350-c8096447.html

*BAS MILEAGE*CUIR ROUGE*GPS*SYSTEME PRE COLLISION*ANGLE MORT*CAMERA DE RECUL*VOLANT CHAUFFANT*TOIT*BANCS VENTILÉ & CHAUFFANTS*HAYON AUTOMATIQUE*


GARANTIE PROLONGÉ DISPONIBLE


Ouvert aussi les soirs de semaine et le samedi. À quelques minutes du centre-ville de Montréal. Financement disponible 100% approuvé en 1, 2 et 3ieme chance au crédit. Taux à partir de 1.9% pour les vehicules certifié. AUCUN CAS REFUSÉ. Véhicule inspecté par nos mécaniciens certifiés. Carproof disponible. Meilleur prix garanti. Venez voir le véhicule et bénéficiez d'un service aimable et sans pression. Si vous changez d'avis, vous avez cinq jours ou 1000km pour échanger votre véhicule parmi notre inventaire de 300+ voitures (voir détails en concession). Faites confiance à Spinelli, en affaire depuis 1922!


Contactez-nous maintenant pour en savoir plus 514 694-0771 ou visitez notre site www.spinellilexuspointeclaire.com

Vehicle Features

Jantes en alliage
Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Toit ouvrant
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Ordinateur de bord
Phares automatiques
Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
Régulateur de vitesse
Vitres électriques
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Démarrage sans clé
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Rétroviseurs électriques
Air climatisé
Sièges baquets
Intérieur en cuir
Aluminium
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Port USB
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Sièges électriques
Télédéverrouillage
Essuie-glace arrière
Rétroviseurs
Sièges chauffants
Portes électriques
Tachymètre
Vitres teintées
Hayon électrique
Volant chauffant
Volant réglable
Système de surveillance des angles morts
Banquette arrière divisée
Verrouillage d'allumage
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Radio AM / FM
Rétroviseurs à atténuation automatique
Soutien lombaire siège conducteur
Sièges mémoire
Soutien lombaire siège passager
Sièges avant chauffants
Capteurs d'aide au stationnement
Sièges climatisés
Essuie-glaces à détection de pluie
Sièges arrière chauffants
Sièges arrière rabattables

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spinelli Lexus Pointe-Claire

2017 Lexus NX 200t *...
 57,800 KM
$32,994 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus IS 300 **...
 40,620 KM
$30,893 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus RX 350 **...
 88,264 KM
$38,794 + tax & lic

Email Spinelli Lexus Pointe-Claire

Spinelli Lexus Pointe-Claire

Spinelli Lexus Pointe-Claire

335 boul. Brunswick, Montréal, QC H9R 1A7

Call Dealer

438-700-XXXX

(click to show)

438-700-2057

Quick Links
Directions Inventory