2018 Mazda CX-3

SUPERBE MAZDA CX-3 GS-L AWD EN PARFAITE CONDITION, UN SEUL PROPRIAIRE A QUI LA CHANCE !!!!



- AWD

- TOIT OUVRANT

- SIES CHAUFFANTS

- VOLANT CHAUFFANT

- CAMERA DE RECUL

- BLUETOOTH

- RULATEUR DE VITESSE

- CONTRE AUDIO AU VOLANT

- MIROIR CHAUFFANT

- AIR CLIMATISbr/>- ANTIVOL



