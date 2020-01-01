Menu
2018 Mazda CX-3

AWD+CAMERA DE RECUL+TOIT OUVRANT+BLUETOOTH+8 PNEUS

2018 Mazda CX-3

AWD+CAMERA DE RECUL+TOIT OUVRANT+BLUETOOTH+8 PNEUS

Location

Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

12277 boul. Métropolitain Est, Montréal, QC H1B 5R3

514-645-1694

$20,184

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,541KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4501974
  • Stock #: P0489
  • VIN: JM1DKFC76J0330962
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SUPERBE MAZDA CX-3 GS-L AWD EN PARFAITE CONDITION, UN SEUL PROPRIAIRE A QUI LA CHANCE !!!!

- AWD
- TOIT OUVRANT
- SIES CHAUFFANTS
- VOLANT CHAUFFANT
- CAMERA DE RECUL
- BLUETOOTH
- RULATEUR DE VITESSE
- CONTRE AUDIO AU VOLANT
- MIROIR CHAUFFANT
- AIR CLIMATISbr/>- ANTIVOL

MAINTENANT OUVERT LE SAMEDI !!!Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles: Votre concessionnaire de choix pour un vicule neuf ou d'occasion. Financement partir de 1.90% pour un vicule d'occasion certifide marque Mazda seulement. Financement 1-2-3e chance au crit disponible. Meilleurs taux de l'industrie. Venez voir pourquoi nous sommes votre rence automobile dans l'Est de Montrl. Faites un essai routier d aujourd'hui de votre prochain vicule achetchez Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Financing from 1.90% for a Mazda-certified used car only. Financing 1-2-3th chance at available credit. Best rates in the industry.Come see why we are your automotive reference in East Montreal.Take a test drive today on your next vehicle purchased from Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Système d'alarme
  • Essuie-glace détecteur de pluie
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Intérieur Similicuir
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

