2019 Mazda CX-5

AWD+GPS+CUIR NAPPA+TOIT+GPS+GROUPE TECH

2019 Mazda CX-5

AWD+GPS+CUIR NAPPA+TOIT+GPS+GROUPE TECH

Mazda Pointe-Aux-Trembles

12277 boul. MÃ©tropolitain Est, MontrÃ©al, QC H1B 5R3

514-645-1694

$39,788

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4605267
  • Stock #: 19-225
  • VIN: JM3KFBEY3K0614326
Exterior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
SUPERBE MAZDA CX-5 SIG 2019 EN PARFAITE CONDITION, UN SEUL PROPRIAIRE A QUI LA CHANCE !!!!

- CUIR
- GPS
- SIES CHAUFFANTS
- VOLANT CHAUFFANT
- CAMERA DE RECUL
- BLUETOOTH
- RULATEUR DE VITESSE
- CONTRE AUDIO AU VOLANT
- MIROIR CHAUFFANT
- AIR CLIMATISbr/>- ANTIVOL

MAINTENANT OUVERT LE SAMEDI !!!Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles: Votre concessionnaire de choix pour un vicule neuf ou d'occasion. Financement partir de 1.90% pour un vicule d'occasion certifide marque Mazda seulement. Financement 1-2-3e chance au crit disponible. Meilleurs taux de l'industrie. Venez voir pourquoi nous sommes votre rence automobile dans l'Est de Montrl. Faites un essai routier d aujourd'hui de votre prochain vicule achetchez Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Financing from 1.90% for a Mazda-certified used car only. Financing 1-2-3th chance at available credit. Best rates in the industry.Come see why we are your automotive reference in East Montreal.Take a test drive today on your next vehicle purchased from Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • RÃ©gulateur de vitesse
  • ContrÃ´le de stabilitÃ©
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres Ã©lectriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Direction assistÃ©e
  • Air climatisÃ©
  • SiÃ¨ges baquets
  • IntÃ©rieur en cuir
  • SiÃ¨ge mÃ©moire
  • Traction intÃ©grale
  • Verrouillage sans clÃ©
  • DÃ©givreur de Lunette
  • Essuie-glace dÃ©tecteur de pluie
  • RÃ©troviseurs
  • Volant chauffant
  • Appliques de bois intÃ©rieures

