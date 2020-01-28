2019 Mazda MAZDA3

12277 boul. MÃ©tropolitain Est, MontrÃ©al, QC H1B 5R3
514-645-1694
+ taxes & licensing
https://promos.mazdapat.com/occasion/Mazda-3-2019-id7690270.html
SUPERBE MAZDA 3 GS 2019 EN PARFAITE CONDITION, UN SEUL PROPRIAIRE A QUI LA CHANCE !!!!
- SIES CHAUFFANTS
- VOLANT CHAUFFANT
- CAMERA DE RECUL
- BLUETOOTH
- RULATEUR DE VITESSE
- CONTRE AUDIO AU VOLANT
- MIROIR CHAUFFANT
- AIR CLIMATISbr/>- ANTIVOL
MAINTENANT OUVERT LE SAMEDI !!!Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles: Votre concessionnaire de choix pour un vicule neuf ou d'occasion. Financement partir de 1.90% pour un vicule d'occasion certifide marque Mazda seulement. Financement 1-2-3e chance au crit disponible. Meilleurs taux de l'industrie. Venez voir pourquoi nous sommes votre rence automobile dans l'Est de Montrl. Faites un essai routier d aujourd'hui de votre prochain vicule achetchez Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles.
Financing from 1.90% for a Mazda-certified used car only. Financing 1-2-3th chance at available credit. Best rates in the industry.Come see why we are your automotive reference in East Montreal.Take a test drive today on your next vehicle purchased from Mazda Pointe-aux-Trembles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
12277 boul. MÃ©tropolitain Est, MontrÃ©al, QC H1B 5R3