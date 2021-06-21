Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Toyota Echo

239,000 KM

Details Description Features

$995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

Contact Seller
2003 Toyota Echo

2003 Toyota Echo

AUTOMATIC A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Toyota Echo

AUTOMATIC A/C

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

  1. 7339844
  2. 7339844
  3. 7339844
  4. 7339844
  5. 7339844
  6. 7339844
  7. 7339844
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$995

+ taxes & licensing

239,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7339844
  • Stock #: 001235
  • VIN: JTDBT123030309002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2003 Toyota Echo in great condition

Vehicle Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
daytime_running_lightsmp3
power_steeringtilt_steering_wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Internet

2008 Nissan Frontier...
 208,000 KM
$6,895 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fiesta BAS...
 138,000 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape FUL...
 168,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Internet

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

Call Dealer

514-889-XXXX

(click to show)

514-889-2099

Alternate Numbers
514-623-3048
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory