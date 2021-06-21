Menu
2003 Toyota Echo

189,000 KM

$1,395

+ tax & licensing
$1,395

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

2003 Toyota Echo

2003 Toyota Echo

AUTOMATIC A/C CLEAN

2003 Toyota Echo

AUTOMATIC A/C CLEAN

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,395

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7352252
  • Stock #: 001231
  • VIN: JTDBT123135049275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2003 Toyota Echo in great condition

Vehicle Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
power_door_locks
stability_control
traction_control
daytime_running_lightsmp3
power_steeringremote_start

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

