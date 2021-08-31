Menu
2004 Honda Civic

159,000 KM

$1,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Internet

514-889-2099

FULL EQUIP GARANTIE 1 ANS

FULL EQUIP GARANTIE 1 ANS

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

159,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7600699
  • Stock #: 0477
  • VIN: 1HGEM22234L803945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2004 Honda Civic in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_door_locks
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
fog_lightsmp3
tow_package
power_steeringsatellite_radio

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

514-623-3048
