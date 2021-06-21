Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Saturn Ion

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,395

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

Contact Seller
2005 Saturn Ion

2005 Saturn Ion

FULL EQUIP GARANTIE 1 ANS

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Saturn Ion

FULL EQUIP GARANTIE 1 ANS

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

  1. 7492608
  2. 7492608
  3. 7492608
  4. 7492608
  5. 7492608
  6. 7492608
  7. 7492608
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,395

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7492608
  • Stock #: 0422
  • VIN: 1G8AJ52F85Z149141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2005 Saturn Ion in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_door_locks
power_steering
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
aux_audio_input
power_seats
power_liftgate
daytime_running_lightsmp3
power_windowsstability_control
tow_package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Internet

2011 Ford F-250 DIES...
 229,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 289,000 KM
$2,395 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 189,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Internet

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

Call Dealer

514-889-XXXX

(click to show)

514-889-2099

Alternate Numbers
514-623-3048
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory