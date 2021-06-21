Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Toyota Echo

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,195

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,195

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Echo

2005 Toyota Echo

BAS KM GARANTIE 1 ANS

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Echo

BAS KM GARANTIE 1 ANS

Location

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

514-889-2099

  1. 7492605
  2. 7492605
  3. 7492605
  4. 7492605
  5. 7492605
  6. 7492605
  7. 7492605
  8. 7492605
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,195

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7492605
  • Stock #: 0421
  • VIN: JTDBT123850376529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2005 Toyota Echo in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
stability_control
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
aux_audio_input
daytime_running_lightsmp3
power_steeringsatellite_radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Internet

2011 Ford F-250 DIES...
 229,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 289,000 KM
$2,395 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 189,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Internet

Auto Internet

Auto Internet

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

Call Dealer

514-889-XXXX

(click to show)

514-889-2099

Alternate Numbers
514-623-3048
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory