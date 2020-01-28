Menu
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

Automatique toute équipée

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

Automatique toute équipée

Integrite Automobiles

3425 32e avenue, Pointe-Aux-Trembles, QC H1A 3R6

514-642-7929

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,880KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4583502
  • Stock #: 20-064
  • VIN: 1G1AL55F867789433
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Chevrolet Cobalt Automatique toute équipée 2006

TRES BEAU Chevrolet Cobalt BAS MILLAGE!!! 95$ CASH Balance Facile!! Superbe condition WOW!!
Additional Features
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Integrite Automobiles

Integrite Automobiles

3425 32e avenue, Pointe-Aux-Trembles, QC H1A 3R6

