2006 Chevrolet Equinox

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,695

+ tax & licensing
$1,695

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Internet

514-889-2099

FULL EQUIP GARANTIE 1 ANS

FULL EQUIP GARANTIE 1 ANS

Location

12155 Sherbrooke St E, Pointe-aux-Trembles, QC H1B 5L4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

180,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7232672
  • Stock #: 0327
  • VIN: 2CNDL13F366198373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2006 Chevrolet Equinox in great condition

Vehicle Features

Alarm
Bluetooth
MP3
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_door_locks
power_steering
power_windowsrear_spoiler
stability_control
tilt_steering_wheel
tinted_windows
tire_pressure_monitor
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
power_seats
power_liftgate
tow_package
fog_lightshill_start_assist

